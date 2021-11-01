Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s a tale that’s been told for over four decades and counting, but a “Back to School Jam” party on August 11, 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in The Bronx, New York unknowingly at the time gave birth to a little thing we’ve come to know and love by two hyphenated words: Hip-Hop!

In the 48 years since that magical day, spearheaded by the “Founder Of Hip-Hop” himself, DJ Kool Herc, the world has never been the same and undoubtedly been changed for the best.

To celebrate the newly-enacted Hip-Hop History Month, officially passed by The U.S. Senate this past August, our crew decided to honor 20 pioneers in the game starting from the veterans of rap all the way to some current leaders of the new school. To do so, we took cues from the classic Yo! MTV Raps “musicards” of the past to deliver our own set of digital card collectibles we hope you’ll enjoy.

Whether you’re a fan of hip-hop’s Golden Era from the 80s to mid-90s, found yourself reveling in the reinvention that occurred during the 2000s or can appreciate the new wave of trap stars on the radio today, we did our best to pick the fan-favorites of the genre. If not, step to the mic and let us know who we missed!

Much like the collectible cards you’ve come to know and love, these include fun facts about the selected emcees that will either surprise you or confirm your status as a hip-hop scholar.

Keep scrolling to see our selection of Hip-Hop History Month digital collectible cards, which even includes a few “Special Edition” ones in the deck as well to honor those lost prematurely in the game:

Hip-Hop History Month: Celebrating 48 Years Of The Culture was originally published on blackamericaweb.com