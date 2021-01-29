Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In the wake of news regarding the passing of Cicely Tyson , celebrities took to social media to honor the legacy of a woman who paved the way for Black actors everywhere. Her delightful and positive spirit flooded every timeline from Twitter to Instagram as fans took time to reflect on her contributions to the entertainment industry.

The Black elite pulled out their fondest memories of Ms. Tyson over the years. From Niecy Nash to the Obamas and everyone in between, touching tributes, memorable stories, and funny moments were shared for fans to see.

CBS this Morning posted an interview between Cicely Tyson and Gayle King. In the clip, Ms. Cicely humbly explains that she never knew her life and career would have this kind of impact on others.

In the interview Gayle asks, “What does it feel like to be 96 and a legend, Ms. Legend?” Ms. Cicely responded, “I’m amazed every single day I live.” “Do you feel like you have more to do?” Gayle asked. “Yes! That’s why I’m still here. I mean, what my life became is not what I expected. I had no idea that I would touch anybody,” she responded. “When the time comes, what do you want us to remember about you?” asked Gayle. “I’ve done my best. That’s all,” she responded.

Ms. Cicely did more than her best. She inspired a world of dreamers to press on despite the valleys ahead of them. As we continue to celebrate her life, take a look at what her peers had to say about the legacy she is leaving behind.

Hollywood’s Elite Share Their Memories On The Late Cicely Tyson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com