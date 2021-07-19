Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s‘s world and we’re thankful to enjoy every second of it.

On Monday (July 18), the H-Town Hottie revealed she was one of three Black women to cover the 2021 version of Sports Illustrated’s famed Swimsuit edition. The other two women to grace the front of the magazine’s prestige summer issue are tennis star Naomi Osaka and transgender actress Leyna Bloom.

“REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH*T,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”

The cover is double history for Megan. Not only is she the first rapper to appear on the cover, she joins Beyoncé as the only Houston-based musicians to ever grace the cover of SI’s coveted swimsuit issue.

“Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said. “In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her. She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think. She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate. Megan is a vessel for change, and we are honored to have her on our 2021 cover.”

Of course, fans couldn’t help but give their thoughts on the cover – and how good Megan looked on it – and a few haters who couldn’t put together why the swimsuit issue caters to everyone.

See more photos from the respective covers (and Hot Girl Meg) below. To catch the full gallery for Meg, click HERE.

