How Our Favorite Celebs Celebrated Christmas

Tia Mowry rang in the Christmas holiday with her adorable children, Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5. In a photo carousel shared on Instagram Dec. 25, the actress and entrepreneur posed for a sweet family photo alongside Cree and Cairo. The trio were all smiles as they celebrated Christmas at Mowry’s cozy Los Angeles home.
The Sister, Sister star dressed to impress for the yuletide season in a white Alice and Olivia top paired with a matching mini skirt. Cairo and Cree wore white to complement their mom’s festive look.
In the caption, Mowry admitted that 2023 wasn’t her best year. In April, the 45-year-old Hollywood star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Despite their split, Mowry penned that she was “incredibly happy to be spending the holidays” with her “beautiful family.”
“Being able to cherish these moments together has become even more precious,” she continued. “Every day, I am reminded of how blessed I am to have my kids and to be able to provide them with the support and love they need to thrive. However, I acknowledge that this journey wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of my community, always pouring into me and lifting me up.”
The Tinseltown star thanked fans for giving her “strength and encouragement” to get through the difficult rough patch.
“Thank you all, and Merry Christmas,” she added.
Before sharing photos of her holiday celebration, Mowry showed off her dazzling Christmas tree with a video in which she rocked a sexy red dress.
1. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Decorated gymnast Simone Biles celebrated Christmas with her husband, Jonathan Owens, at home. Biles, 26, took to Instagram on Monday in matching pajamas with her baller boo. The couple locked lips as they sat in front of their beautifully decorated white Christmas tree.
Before opening up a few gifts, Biles and Owens sipped on holiday cocktails infused with raspberries and candy canes.
2. Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart-Harris
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart-Harris had a packed house this Christmas. The lovebirds celebrated St. Nicholas Day with family members and their adorable newborn son True Legend. One photo shared to Instagram on Christmas day captured the married couple smiling from ear to ear alongside their family, pets, and a stack of presents with little True placed at the center of the precious family photo. Everyone rocked pajamas that donned the phrase “True’s First Christmas” on the front.
A follow-up video shared on the couple’s page captured little True playing with his new toys as he celebrated his first Christmas.
3. Lakeith Stanfield & Family
Lakeith, his wife Trice, and two daughters posed for a festive family photo. Trice looked splendid in a gold gown and Lakeith pushed boundaries with his exaggerated sleeve.
4. Queen Naija & Family
The beautiful Queen Naija and her family posed in sleek black looks for their family family.
5. Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys basked in the joy of the holidays in this candid photo that shows their Christmas spirit and humor.
6. Victoria Monet & Family
Victoria Monet had one of the best songs of 2023 and one of the best family photos for the holidays! Victoria posed with her dapper and handsome partner and daughter, who snagged a Grammy nom for her appearance on her mother’s Jaguar II album.
7. Wendy Osefo
‘RHOP’ star Wendy Osefo and her husband happy Eddie brought Black royalty to our timeline in these lush green and black looks.
8. Kim Kardashian & Family
The Kardashians hosted their annual holiday extravaganza and posed for a stunning family photo. Kim, who hosted this year, posed with her five children North West, Saint West, Psalm West, and Chicago West. Even Blue Ivy was in attendance!