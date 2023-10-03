Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

160 human trafficking criminals have been arrested in Ohio following a series of coordinated stings across the entire state.

In a 6-day effort labeled “Operation Buyer’s Remorse”, nearly 100 law enforcement agencies conducted the operation centered on Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown.

In the stings, more than 100 victims were rescued.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

“Joint operations like this highlight the power of collective efforts to identify victims and push needed resources to them, locate offenders and raise awareness in the community of this heinous crime,” Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel is quoted in the release. “Although we bring to light the success of this operation, let us not forget the difficult work that begins for those identified victims and the organizations that support them through their healing process.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

In addition to the 160 arrests of the criminals involved in the trafficking, over another 140 arrests were made of ‘johns’ looking to engage in and purchase prostitution.

At least 27 of the people arrested are from or line in Northeast Ohio.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Human Trafficking Crackdown In Ohio Leads To 160 Arrests was originally published on wzakcleveland.com