“Ladies and gentlemen… Rock ‘N Roll.”

On August 1, 1981, MTV (Music Television) made its grand entrance into the world.

In the four decades since, the network has gone through several growing pains, from Michael Jackson and Prince breaking the color barrier to the rise of reality TV (to the fact that the network is now basically home to non-stop episodes of Ridiculousness, but that’s a different story for a different day).

Alas, back when there was actually music in Music Television, MTV brought us content that helped shape a generation and pushed forth the culture in ways that are still unbelievable.



Music shows like Yo! MTV Raps and MTV Unplugged helped bring Hip-Hop to the mainstream, while reality juggernauts like The Real World and Jersey Shore made us think about the way we see each other. And let’s not forget the recently-departed MTV News, breaking major stories way before TMZ was even a twinkle in Harvey Levin’s eye.

To commemorate the way MTV was in its glory, let us take a trip down memory lane to check out the shows that shook the table before we even knew what that meant.

I Want My MTV: Shows That Helped Shaped The Culture was originally published on hiphopnc.com