Ice Spice’s “Deli” Video Clip Flagged (And Flamed) on Twitter for Featuring Underaged Twerking

**NOTE: This article includes sensitive content involving a minor. Reader discretion is advised.**

Ice Spice has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late, but now she finds herself in hot water over her latest music video.

Earlier this week, she released the music video for the track, “Deli,” which is featured on the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP.

As reported by VIBE, popular TikToker Aya Tanjali is heavily featured in the video. In one scene, Tanjali is seen on all fours, twerking on a countertop.

There’s just one problem: Tanjali is reportedly 16-years-old.

In an effort to provide proper context, Twitter flagged Ice Spice’s tweet promoting the video with a community note.

**WARNING: The aforementioned clip is in the tweet.**

The message warns of the twerking minor, adding that this could be a violation of state and federal laws.

Also, it is likely that Ice Spice knows of Tanjali’s age, as the two follow each other on Instagram.

Needless to say, this did not go well with most Twitter users either. Hopefully, Ice Spice can rectify the situation as quickly as possible. As of press time, however, Ice Spice has not commented.

Reactions below.

