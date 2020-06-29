ICYMI: Public Enemy, Nas, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion & More Perform At The 2020 BET Awards

Despite COVID-19 shutting everything down, BET refused to let the pandemic canceled the Blackest Awards show on the planet.
Last night (Jun.29), BET improvised the hell out of the situation and took its annual awards show the virtual route. Hosted by actress/comedian Amanda Seales, the awards show featured Seales handling the duties from her home she later revealed and performing skits before introducing performances.
The theme of the night was clearly Black Lives Matter, as most of the artists made sure to make a statement in their expensive and very impressive remote setups.
To kick things off, BET opened up with the show with Public Enemy featuring Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, Jahi, and YG for an updated version of their iconic protest song, “Fight The Power.”
Roddy Ricch followed that up with a medley of his hits “High Fashion” and the honestly one of the most significant records of the year “The Box.” Ricch also joined the DaBaby for a performance of his hit record “Rockstar,” where DaBaby made a powerful statement by rapping while having an officer place a knee on his neck, recreating the haunting final image of George Floyd before he died in police custody.
Viewers were also blessed with performances from John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, who also took home the 2020 BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Masego, Chloe x Halle, a Kobe Bryant tribute from Kobe Bryant and more. In case you happened to miss all of them, don’t worry, we got you.
Peep all of the fantastic and powerful performances in the gallery below.
—
Photo: BET Awards 2020 / Getty
1. Summer Walker & Usher Bring The Vibes With Performance Of “Session 32” & “Come Thru” | BET Awards 20
Summer Walker & Usher come through with fire performance of “Session 32” and “Come Thru/ You Make Me Wanna” at the 2020 BET Awards #BETAwards20 #SummerWalker #Usher
2. LONR Performs “Make The Most” At The 2020 BET Awards | BET Awards 20
3. DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Make Powerful Statement In “Rockstar” Performance | BET Awards 20
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch perform “Rockstar” at the 2020 BET Awards. #DaBaby #RoddyRicch #BETAwards
4. Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance Of His 2009 Track “Kobe Bryant” | BET Awards 20
Lil Wayne honors the late NBA player with a performance of his track entitled “Kobe Bryant.” #BETAwards20 #LilWayne #KobeBryant #Kobe
5. Megan Thee Stallion Is A Hot Girl With “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” Performance | BET Awards 20
Megan Thee Stallion performs her new track “Girls In The Hood” and turns up to “Savage” for the 2020 BET Awards!
6. Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock In Powerful “Lockdown” Performance | BET Awards 20
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock deliver a powerful “Lockdown” performance for the 2020 BET Awards.
7. Chloe X Halle Virtual Performance Of “Forgive Me” & “Do It” | BET Awards 20
Chloe X Halle are at it again with a virtual performance of their tracks “Forgive Me” and “Do It”! #BETAwards20 #Chloe #Halle #ChloeXHalle
8. Roddy Ricch Performs “High Fashion” & “The Box” Live! | BET Awards 20
9. John Legend Inspires With A Powerful Performance of “Never Break” | BET Awards 20
John Legend performs his powerful track “Never Break” for the 2020 BET Awards. #BETAwards20 #JohnLegend
10. MASEGO Sings To The Queens In “Queen Tingz” Performance | BET Awards 20
MASEGO reminds the ladies that they are queens in his “Queen Tingz” BET Awards 2020 performance! #BETAwards20 #MASEGO
11. D Smoke & SiR Perform “Let Go” And “Black Habits” | BET Awards 20
D Smoke & SiR serenade us with performances of “Let Go” and “Black Habits” during the BET Awards 2020! It was a whole family affair as their mother joined D Smoke for “Black Habits” #BETAwards20 #DSmoke #SiR
12. Jennifer Hudson Performs “Young, Gifted & Black” | BET Awards 2020
We were blown away by Jennifer Hudson’s powerful performance at the #BETAwards! Her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Young, Gifted and Black” is one of the many reasons we can’t wait to see #RespectMovie when it’s released later this year.
13. Alicia Keys In First Live Performance Of “Perfect Way To Die” | BET Awards 20
Alicia Keys gives a deep and touching performance of “Perfect Way To Die” | BET Awards 20 #BETAwards20 #AliciaKeys
14. Kierra & Karen Clark Sheard Close Show With Performance of “Something Has To Break” | BET Award 20
15. Jonathan McReynolds & Kane Brown Perform “People” & “Worldwide Beautiful” | BET Awards 20
This uplifting moment by Kane Brown & Jonathan McReynolds from the #BETAwards is presented by McDonald’s #BlackAndPositivelyGolden! #BETAwards20 #JonathanMcReynolds #KaneBrown
16. Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard In “Lucille” & “Good Golly Miss Molly” Performance | BET Awards 20
Wayne Brady Honors the late great Little Richard with “Lucille,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” & “Long Tall Sally” performance at the 2020 BET Awards. #BETAwards20 #WayneBrady #LittleRichard