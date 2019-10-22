CLOSE
InStyle Awards 2019 Brought Braided Beauties And Bold Eyes To The Red Carpet

Posted 20 hours ago

The Fifth Annual InStyle Awards occurred on Monday evening at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. The annual event celebrates talented individuals in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and more. Several of our favorites in Black Hollywood were honored including Kiki Layne, who was presented with the Style Star Award by Amandla Stenberg, Fashion Stylist Award presented by Zendaya and the Badass Women Award presented to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team by Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo.

The night brought out some of the most fashionable and women were certainly “in style” for the occasion. Braided hairstyles and faux locs stood out on the carpet while bold eyes and haute couture style took main stage. Check out our favorite fashion and beauty moments from the event!

1. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Zendaya served a strong, sultry, smokey eye and a nude lip for the InStyle Awards.

2. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Per usual, it was a slay. The actress wore Givenchy Fall/Winter 2019 Couture.

3. LAW ROACH AND ZENDAYA

LAW ROACH AND ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Zendaya presented her stylist, business partner, friend, and self proclaimed “brother”, Law Roach with the

4. LAURA HARRIER

LAURA HARRIER Source:Getty

Actress Laura Harrier was serving at the InStyle Awards. I love the sleek in the front, wavy in the back hairstyle.

5. LAURA HARRIER

LAURA HARRIER Source:Getty

In Brandin Maxwell Spring/Summer 2020 Ready To Wear. This green dress is effortlessly gorgeous.

6. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty

Pose actress MJ Rodriguez giving us a metallic blue eye. Bold eyes are in beauties!

7. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

8. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty

We love this dress!

9. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

Euphoria actress Storm Reid showed up with cornrows on the carpet, showing off her beautiful face!

10. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

In Mulberry.

11. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

The ostrich feathers on this dress gives it such a romantic appeal with the baby blue tone.

12. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg arrived rocking mermaid box braids.

13. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

She set off the whole look wearing a Gucci Fall/Winter 2019.

14. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

This dress looks so good with her hair.

15. KIKI LAYNE

KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty

We are loving this updo with Kiki Layne’s faux locs.

16. KIKI LAYNE

KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty

In custom Kate Spade.

17. KIKI LAYNE

KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty

Kiki Layne looked radiant in this pink and purple color block gown. She’s serving Cinderella vibes at the ball.

18. KIKI LAYNE AND AMANDLA STENBERG

KIKI LAYNE AND AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

Kiki Layne and Amandla Stenberg pose together at the 2019 In Style Awards. Stenberg presented Layne with the Style Star Award at the event.

19. JAMEELA JAMIL

JAMEELA JAMIL Source:Getty

Jameela Jamil serving her signature red lip. It looks oh so good!

20. JAMEELA JAMIL

JAMEELA JAMIL Source:Getty

In Prabal Gurung Spring 2020.

