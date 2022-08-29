Is Virtual Booty The Future?! Fans React To Twerking Hologram Dancers During J Balvin’s VMAs Performance

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

J Balvin and his virtual twerking dancers made a viral moment at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that caused social media to be in a frenzy.

The Latin singer alongside Ryan Castro performed their new song “Nivel De Perreo” which was partnered with holographic dancers. The futuristic large dancers joined them on stage twerking with their oversized body parts which left viewers very shocked and in disbelief.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fans reacted to J Balvin’s performance on social media with mixed reviews of the AR women’s dance moves. While some thought it was innovative and creative, some felt like it was unrealistic beauty standards being amplified on stage.

Check out the full performance below along with fan reactions.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Nicki Minaj Says People Should Take Mental Health Seriously In VMAs Video Vanguard Award Acceptance Speech

SEE: Lizzo Shuts Down The 2022 VMAs Red Carpet In Jean Paul Gaultier

SEE: Nicki Minaj Slayed Like A Barbie Doll At The 2022 VMAs

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Is Virtual Booty The Future?! Fans React To Twerking Hologram Dancers During J Balvin’s VMAs Performance was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com