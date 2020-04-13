It’s Murda?: Ja Rule Says He’ll Do A Verzuz IG Live Battle With Foe 50 Cent

Since the nationwide shut-in due to the novel coronavirus spread,and‘s Verzuz Instagram Instagram Live battles have been must-watch entertainment. Hoping to throw his hat in the ring, Ja Rule says he’s down to clash with his longtime rival 50 Cent and promised to keep it free of hostility.

Fat Joe shared an IG Live conversation with Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz and aired the portion of the chat where Ja Rule called in on another phone. The “Always On Time” star is heard over Joey Crack’s smartphone speaker promising Swizz that he intends to “behave” and not drum up any of the beef with his fellow Queens native and foe in Fif.

Swizz Beatz didn’t sound entirely convinced that Ja Rule would keep it peace for the sake of the battle but did tell the rapper to send over 20 songs for the battle, no doubt to make certain the legalities are taken care of on the back end.

Not for nothing, Ja Rule had an incredible run of hits during his heights as did 50 Cent. But could the G-Unit General best his Murda Inc. nemesis in a head-to-head contest of tracks? Stay tuned.

Twitter is currently sounding off after learning of Ja Rule’s willingness to hop into the ring with 50 Cent. Some are saying that Ja certainly has a stack of hits that still ring off in your garden variety mix formats and club sets but there are many who feel that Fif has enough firepower to get him out of there.

