Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sadly, often time then none someone on the internet will make up and lie and everyone will run with it. Well,had enough of the lies surrounding the actor’s health.

Corinne Foxx saying he’s now out of the hospital and “recuperating.”

Corinne posted a message to her Instagram story Friday, writing, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She continues, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

It’s good to hear Jamie Foxx is actually alive and well. False information was being reported that Jamie was still in the hospital and his family was preparing for the worse. One report also spread that he was on life support. While the daughter felt it was necessary to update the public on his condition it is nice to hear Jamie is in fact up and about. The internet reacts to the false reports and rejoices:

Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating, his daughter confirms was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com