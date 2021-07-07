HomeFeature Story

‘Jason’s Lyric’ to ‘The Parent Hood’: A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas

Posted 24 hours ago

Suzzanne Douglas, a graceful actress who starred alongside Gregory Hines in Tap and had standout roles in films and television shows such as The InkwellHow Stella Got Her Groove BackWhen They See Us and the Robert Townsend led sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, has died according to reports. She was 64.

Angie Tee, a woman identified as Douglas’ cousin, made the following announcement on Facebook Tuesday (July 6): “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”

She continued, “I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in ‘Tap’ starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back.’ The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever.”

 

Our thoughts are with her friends, family and close circle during this time. Take a look back at Douglas in a few of her most memorable roles in the gallery below.

1. Gregory Hines and Suzzanne Douglas on the set of the movie “Tap”

2. Douglas on the 90s sitcom ‘The Parent Hood’

3. Cast of ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ at the film’s premiere

4. Douglas in the 1994 film ‘Jason’s Lyric’

5. Suzzanne at a red carpet screening for ‘When They See Us’

6. Trailer for the 2019 miniseries, ‘When They See Us’

7. Red carpet premiere Of Lifetime’s ‘Whitney’

8. Trailer for the 1994 film “The Inkwell”

9. “Hughie” Broadway Opening Night

10. Move Trailer: “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

