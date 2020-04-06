CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married!

Posted 15 hours ago

Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!

The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee.

The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home.

PEOPLE first broke the news.

The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok.

Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!

RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video] 

RELATED: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

We outside... #NYFW

A post shared by @ jeezy on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Them Libras be like ♠️

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

Where next baby? 🙃 #NYFW

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Sexiest Uber driver eva 🤩 #vdayvibes

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Day 11 Quarantine..@themamamai favorite movie 👑🤣

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

If you are healthy, able, and looking for ways to give back, there are many seniors without family and in need of help with groceries. As the most vulnerable population in all of this, we wanted to help the elders living alone and unable to shop in risk of exposure. If anyone in LA is willing to shop and drop off at locations, (ZERO contact with others) to SAFELY help a senior in areas of high need (senior housing facilities or senior centers), please TEXT ME at 310.388.8224 to be connected with @cd6nury and her wonderful team for locations in need. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please practice ALL levels of social distancing and safety protocols with whatever you do. We will get thru this 🖤

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

15.

Latest
Photos
Close