Jonah Hill’s Ex-Girlfriend Leaks ‘Emotionally Abusive’ Text Messages; Social Media Reacts

Jonah Hill has been in the news as of late for his recent relationship allegations from a former lover. Hill, the 39 year-old actor, has been accused of being misogynistic and emotionally abusive by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, publicly calling him out on social media. Brady leaked screenshots of their conversation this past weekend, in which Hill is seen addressing the issues he has with Brady in their relationship.

In the text messages, Hill requested that Brady, who is a surfer, no longer posts “sexual pictures” in bathing suits and no longer surfs or have “inappropriate friendships with men” or “with women who are in unstable places” or from her “wild recent past.”. These limitations have caused Brady to feel confined in their fairly short-lived relationship, as the couple began dating in 2021 and recently split last year.

The Superbad actor went on to find a new love with his Fiancée, Olivia Millar, in which the two welcomed a baby. Brady wanted to keep the allegations of Hill private until the baby was born.

“I didn’t want her to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn’t know what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, like, physically and everything,” Brady said in a voice memo posted to her to her Instagram Story on Sunday. “I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her,” Brady shared.

