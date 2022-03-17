Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Wednesday (March 16), Jussie Smollett was freed from jail on bond, for now. That was fast—and on cue, the MAGA crowd is big mad.

Per various reports, Smollett’s lawyers were able to convince an appeals to court to release Smollett while the actor contests his conviction of faking a hate crime and lying to the police. So on Wednesday night he was able to walk out of Cook County Jail

Late last week, Smollett was sentenced to a five-months in jail. Ever since the judge told him how long he would be on an involuntary vacation, it has been nothing but drama. In the courtroom Smollett said he respected the decision, but was adamant that he was not suicidal. The days since were spent insisting that he should be freed.

Smollett actually finessing his way out of jail shouldn’t be surprising considering he can afford great attorneys. But the racist MAGA crowd is insisting that it is some sort of Black privilege and that yes, they are the ones who have been oppressed the entire time.

You can’t make this up. Peep some of the struggle reasoning, along with the usual Twitter tomfoolery, in the gallery.

Some people, like Trevor Noah, can see the big picture, though.

Juicy Privilege: Jussie Smollett Freed From Jail On Bond, MAGA Gang Is Big Mad was originally published on hiphopwired.com