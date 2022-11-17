Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The holidays are here, and the shopping has commenced! While holiday shopping can be fun and exciting, it can also be pretty stressful. Of course, you can always buy gift cards and call it a day. But what’s more thoughtful than picking the perfect present for your loved one?

Retail advertisements are popping up everywhere, and with so many items to choose from, it can get overwhelming. If you’re ready to throw in the towel for holiday shopping this year, hold your reindeers because the ever-so-stylish Justine Skye has curated a holiday shopping list that can assist you with all your shopping needs.

The “What A Lie” singer has teamed up with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls’ to share her must-have picks for the holiday season, and the items are both affordable and topnotch! From statement jewelry to beauty sets, Justine Skye’s list is bustling with good buys, and if you’re stumped when it comes to checking your favorite people off your list, she’s got you covered.

Justine Skye Shares Her Top Holiday Picks From T.J. Maxx and Marshalls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com