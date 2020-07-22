Kanye West Claiming Kim Kardashian Cheated On Him With Meek Mill Has Twitter Saying “Hold Up, Wait A Minute!”

We would like to start this report by saying by no means do we wish to trivialize Kanye West and his often-discussed mental health meltdowns. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the Chicago superstar seemingly suggests that his wife, Kim Kardashian West , slept withunder the guise of the pair working on prison reform and pushing for a divorce to boot.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform,” read a portion of the deleted Twitter thread.

West continued with, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”

Adding to the chatter, Meek himself issued a cryptic tweet that many observers are speculating to be a confirmation that something may have occurred between him and Mrs. West.

“Sh*t got too real I had to cut a couple ends….,” Meek shared Tuesday (July 21).

In the wake of West’s tweetstorm and the statement from Mrs. West, which addressed her husband’s bipolar disorder condition, fans on Twitter have been chiming in from the sidelines with the usual.

To be fair to the commenters, West has provided a significant amount of fodder since announcing a presidential bid and a recent campaign stop in South Carolina that initially sparked concerns. Further, West has been pushing the upcoming release of a new album named after his mother while taking to Twitter to vent at will.

We’ve got the reactions to Kanye West’s Meek Mill tweets below.

