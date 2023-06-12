Kelis Is Reportedly Dating Bill Murray, Twitter’s Hilariously Lost In Translation

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After all, 83-year-old Al Pacino recently found out he fathered a child with a 29-year-old. But when two worlds collide and collectively make everyone tilt their heads to the side, it makes everyone wonder just how the hell they met.

And we have a new reported couple to add to that list: 72-year-old Bill Murray and 43-year-old Kelis.

Yes, that’s Lost In Translation Bill Murray and “Milkshake” singer Kelis.

The report comes from the tabloid the U.S. Sun. Sources close to the situation say the two have been spotted together several times in the last few weeks. Sources add that Murray was seen at a string of Kelis’ recent shows, including her set at the pop music festival Mighty Hoopla in London and getting close at a hotel while overseas.

The reported romance continued stateside, and the two were even posed for a picture together alongside musician Konny Kon from the soul and Hip-Hop duo Children of Zues at Cross The Tracks festival.

Kelis’ most high-profile relationship was with Queens Born rapper Nas, with whom she shares a child. But after that tumultuous situation ended, she lived a much simpler life, finding solace in her Temecula, California farm. She found love again with her husband, Mike Mora, but he sadly passed away in March 2022 after a battle with stomach cancer.

Murray hasn’t been technically attached to anyone since divorcing Jennifer Butler in 2008, and she passed in 2021.

TMZ says the shared experience of losing partners is something they’ve bonded over, but they aren’t quick to label the situation.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” a source told TMZ.

Twitter’s having a ball with the reported new relationship. See the reactions below.

