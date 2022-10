Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey And More Show Off Their “Harlem Nights” Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Last night the stars were out and about for the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala and everyone was dressed to impress!

From Kelly Rowland to Lori Harvey and of course the Carters, everyone put their best fashion on full display for the annual event and did not disappoint at all!

Co-founded by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, the WACO Wearable Art Gala is meant to raise funds and resources to support WACO Theater’s youth mentorship programs. And last night the organization had a “Harlem Nights” themed gala to celebrate fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Check out some of our favorite looks from the evening!

