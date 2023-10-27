The Rickey Smiley Morning Show always has a good time traveling to broadcast live—this time, we’re in Birmingham, Alabama!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Live from Stardome Comedy Club for the Magic City Classic (featuring Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University), the cast enjoyed a morning a comedy and fun with listeners—up close and personal. Special guests included Dante Bowe, Tamika Scott, and AA&M and ASU Presidents!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!



Check out some of the highlights of the event below.

Kicking Off the Magic City Classic from Birmingham [PHOTOS + VIDEOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com