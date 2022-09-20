LaQuan Smith, Law Roach And Telfar Top The List Of CDFA Fashion Awards Nominees

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Film has the Oscars; the stage has the Tonys; television has the Emmys; music has the Grammys.

What’s the equivalent in the fashion world? The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) Fashion Awards.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence and innovation in fashion and highlights some of the world’s most shining designers and fashion houses. The star-studded awards event also serves as a fundraiser for the CFDA’s scholarships, business programs, and other initiatives.

But while anticipated each year, the CFDA has not always recognized Black designers and other designers of color or women. The past couple of years has presented a refreshing change. In 2020 and 2021, the CFDA nominated and awarded some of the most diverse fashion leaders and talent. Previous winners include Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss and Christopher John Rogers.

This year’s nominees – announced on September 15 – continue this promising trend. Favorites on the 2022 list include:

Jerry Lorenzo (Fear of God) (American Menswear Designer of the Year nominee);

Christopher John Rogers and LaQuan Smith (American Womenswear Designer of the Year nominee); and

Telfar Clemens (Telfar), Aurora James (Brother Vellies), Lauren Harwell Godfrey, and Brandon Blackwood (American Accessory Designer of the Year nominees).

Other notable accolades include the Board of Trustee’s Award to be posthumously given to Virgil Abloh to honor the late designer’s contribution to global fashion, the CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon Award to be presented to Lenny Kravitz, and the first-ever CFDA Stylist Award.

Known for dressing celebrity red carpet killers like Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, Venus Williams, Kerry Washington, and Shameik Moore, the inaugural recipient of this new award is Law Roach.

“…I am so emotional right now,” Roach posted on his Instagram page about receiving the new award. “Thank you to the @CFDA for choosing me to be the 1st Stylist to receive the CFDA stylist award. Overjoyed.”

Nominations for each award category were submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, made up of members of the CFDA, along with top fashion retailers, journalists, and stylists. “This year’s nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement.

More awards will be announced leading up to the celebratory night. The awards will be in partnership with Amazon Fashion on November 7 at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

In celebration of the awards, see some of our favorite looks from this year’s nominees.

