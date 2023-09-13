Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs ) took place last night (Sept. 12) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The show was filled with many memorable moments from all-star performances by Doja Cat, Shakira and Lil Wayne to a historic win multi-win by pop sensation Taylor Swift. Check out our favorite moments from the 2023 VMAs inside.

The 2023 VMAs was hosted by Nicki Minaj, marking her second consecutive year in the role. Things felt a little odd this year s the awards ceremony was held on a Tuesday for the first time in history. Still, the stars showed up and showed out on the carpet, in their seats and on stage.

Fans can’t get enough of the Diddy and Keyshia Cole reunion that took place during the show, where the duo performed their 2006 hit single “Last Night.” The awards show also paid tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop with a special performance by Young Money moment featuring Nicki Minaj, who performed “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Red Ruby da Sleeze” before bringing out Lil Wayne for “A Milli.” Later, LL Cool J and McDaniels closed out the Hip Hop tribute with classics like “I’m Bad,” and ending on a rendition of Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

There were many special moments that lit up the night. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their latest single “Bongos,” and fans gush at Offset for his outpouring of public support as his wifey Cardi hit the stage. Meanwhile, Doja kept it weird and star-like with a special stage-rockin’ performance of her latest singles.

Check out our favorite 2023 VMAs moments inside:

Last Night: Our Favorite 2023 VMAs Moments Feature Doja Cat, Shakira, Diddy & Keyshia Cole was originally published on globalgrind.com