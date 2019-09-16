The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, California and brought out some of the best in Black Hollywood. The Creative Emmy Awards are a class of Emmy Awards created to recognize the technical achievements in TV. Everyone from Cicely Tyson to Laverne Cox to Phylicia Rashad walked the red carpet. Check out our favorite fashion and beauty moments from your favorite Black stars!

Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black Hollywood Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com