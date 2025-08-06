Listen Live
News

Lights, Camera, Cincy: Movies Filmed in the Queen City

Published on August 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Movies Filmed in Cincinnati Thumbnail

Source: Kya Kelly / Radio One Cincinnati

Since 1987, more than 50 movies have been filmed in Cincinnati and nearly half of those have come to life just since 2005. Quiet as it’s kept, the Queen City has steadily become a go-to backdrop for major motion pictures. The mix of tax breaks, vintage architecture, and neighborhoods that can easily transform into just about any American city draws filmmakers in.

RELATED: Cincinnati Museum Center Shines as Hall of Justice in ‘Superman’ Movie

Downtown gives 1950s New York at the right angle and with a good eye. Over-the-Rhine can pull off gritty Chicago energy depending on the day. There’s a flexibility here that directors love, and the city isn’t a logistical and chaotic nightmare (somewhat).

Related Stories

Cincinnati plays a character all its own in plenty of blockbusters and indie gems. And while some productions fly under the radar, others bring star power, street shutdowns, and plenty of buzz.

Here’s a rundown of some movies filmed right here in Cincinnati:

Lights, Camera, Cincy: Movies Filmed in the Queen City  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

1. A Rage in Harlem (1990)

2. In Too Deep (1998)

3. Superman (2025)

4. Mr. 3000 (2004)

5. Shirley (2024)

6. Traffic (2000)

7. Miles Ahead (2006)

8. Lost in Yonkers (1991)

9. Airborne (1993)

10. Point Blank (2018)

11. The Ides of March (2011)

12. Carol (2014)

13. Eight Men Out (1987)

14. Bones and All (2022)

15. Turtles all The Way Down (2024)

16. Nutcrackers (2024)

17. Fresh Horses (1988)

18. An Innocent Man (1989)

19. Milk Money (1993)

20. Seabiscuit (2004)

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

3 Items
Entertainment

Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Vince Staples’ Show Season 2 [First Look Images]

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close