Lizzo Denies Allegations Of Fat-Shaming & Sexual Harassment: “I Am Not The Villain”

The singer is under fire for sexual harassment and fat-shaming her former dancers after three women came forward. Now, days later, Lizzo has finally addressed the controversy saying all the allegations against her are false and how shocked she is at all character-questioning acts.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

She continues, explaining that working for her company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), as a dancer is hard work because she expects the best from her team and wants to give her fans the best show possible.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team,” she continues.

Other than fat-shaming, Lizzo was also accused of forcing her dancers to interact with nude performers at Amsterdam strip club Bananenbar as they shot sex toys out of their vaginas and asking them to eat bananas sticking out of their vaginas.

She asked that people don’t fault her for being sexually liberated.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” she wrote.

Still, Twitter isn’t letting up on the Lizzo hate. See the reactions to her alleged sexual harassment and fat-shaming below.

Lizzo Denies Allegations Of Fat-Shaming & Sexual Harassment: “I Am Not The Villain” was originally published on cassiuslife.com