Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

Being stuck in the house day in and day out can wear on your confidence. But our girlis here to remind us that we’re all bad b*tches.

Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The Quarantine

“Who told you you could be this cute?” Lizzo asks rhetorically while serving body in the mirror before giving us a side profile and wiggling her bottom in red shorts.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Truth Hurts pop star’s page, it is a ode to self-love. From burning sage while meditating to find the right light that shows off her skin in its dewey glory, Lizzo’s platform has transformed into a tranquil space for her fans.

