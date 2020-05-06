Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

Being stuck in the house day in and day out can wear on your confidence. But our girl Lizzo is here to remind us that we’re all bad b*tches.
Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The Quarantine
“Who told you you could be this cute?” Lizzo asks rhetorically while serving body in the mirror before giving us a side profile and wiggling her bottom in red shorts.
If you haven’t been keeping up with the Truth Hurts pop star’s page, it is a ode to self-love. From burning sage while meditating to find the right light that shows off her skin in its dewey glory, Lizzo’s platform has transformed into a tranquil space for her fans.
1. Loving The Skin You’re In
It’s golden hour somewhere and Lizzo found the perfect spot in the light to admire her glowing skin. Self-care involves loving the skin you’re in so you can always find the beauty in it.
2. Admiration
And on her birthday, she posted a self-portrait that showed the “Truth Hurts” singer in her glory. A self-portrait is a great way to remind yourself of your beauty while getting creative.
3. Body Positivity
Lizzo is one of the most confident women we know, but even confident women have insecure days so Lizzo tapped her fans to help her boost her confidence by helping them boost theirs. “Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today,” she challenged.
4. Flirting With Blueface
Who doesn’t love a harmless flirt while social distancing. Lizzo is single, confident an sexy and it’s what keeps men gravitating toward her.
5. Self-Care Through Meditation
Burning some sage and playing an instrument (or listening to music) is the ultimate backdrop for self-care.