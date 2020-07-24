Logic has packed in a lot of music over the course of his decade-long career, becoming a star after a heavy mixtape grind that began in the previous decade. With the release of his final album, No Pressure, fans of Bobby Taratino are hailing his swan song an instant classic.

The Montgomery County, Md. rapper delivered a lengthy album in No Pressure, clocking in just under an hour. Carrying much of the heavy lifting on his own as he’s often done in his career, Logic’s typical autobiographical and in-the-moment bars are still a hallmark of his overall sound.

With executive producers No I.D. and Chris Zerou of VMG guiding the project, Logic, who is the lead executive producer, sticks to an earnest script with unflinching honesty and plenty of homages to his time as a young man growing up in the DMV region.

Across Twitter, fans are perhaps prematurely praising No Pressure just hours after its release and we’ve got those reactions below.

Enjoy that retirement, Logic.

—

Photo: Getty

Logic Drops Final Album ‘No Pressure’ & RattPack Twitter Says It’s A Classic was originally published on hiphopwired.com