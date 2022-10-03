Lori And Marjorie Harvey Bring The Heat At Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

With both women their own respective fashion slayers, it was only a matter of time beforeand her motherposed together for a fly-ass photo to get the Internet going! The uber stylish mother/daughter duo took to Paris Fashion Week where they attended Valentino’s star-studded show on Sunday.

Lori turned heads debuting a sleek short bob, a sheer black top that showed off her abs, and black slacks from the Spring 2023 collection. “So we went with Menswear for Paris Fashion week. It’s @maisonvalentino. With a pop of Zebra. @loriharvey this morning At the Spring 2023 Valentino show in Paris; Wearing a rendition of both look 47 & 81 from Valentino’s infamous fall ‘22 RTW collection styled by me,” her stylist, who is also the wardrobe wizard behind her stepfather Steve Harvey’s closet, wrote on social media.

Marjorie also wore a vibrant fuschia Valentino design.

Harper’s Bazaar spoke to Elly about his fashion takeover in the Harvey household. “I’ve known Lori’s style for a while and enjoyed past stylist work with her, but have always had opinions on what I’d do differently,” he said. “It’s like coming in as an architect. You study what worked before and the opportunity for something new. I want all of my clients to look back 10 years from now and say we killed it without feeling like they were wearing a costume.”

The Valentino show was full of celeb faces including Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, and Law Roach.

Lori And Marjorie Harvey Bring The Heat At Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com