Many Agree With Cardi B Being Appointed Creative Director For Playboy

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In the six years since her career went from viral Vine star to Diamond-selling emcee, rap phenomenon Cardi B has proven that she can do just about anything if she decides to.

Her latest venture will see the Invasion Of Privacy rapstress take on a coveted role in media as the Creative Director in Residence of popular adult entertainment magazine, Playboy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The publication, which began its illustrious-yet-explicit history in print back in 1953, has gone through many changes over the past few decades. Longtime head honcho Hugh Hefner passed away in 2017, nudity disappeared from the pages for an extended period of time and the global pandemic of 2020 forced the magazine to fold and go into a digital-only platform. It appears that Cardi’s inclusion may see some much-needed revitalization for the brand though, and she even has a few plans of her own to bring that old feeling back.

Although she asked her 20.2 million Twitter followers for suggestions on which artists could make good centerfolds and cover stars, she did make sure that it wouldn’t be borrowing from hip-hop publications like XXL Magazine. After one fan suggested she do a Freshman List-inspired cover and spread, the GRAMMY-winning emcee wrote back, “That’s cool but that’s not the direction I’m going for .Sometimes we will be putting models on the covers.I want the OLD PLAYBOY! I want sexy ,fantasy a world of beauty and imagination.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It seems like the masses agree with Playboy on its decision to make Cardi B the Creative Director In Residence. Take a look below at some of the Twitter reactions that stood out to us the most — all family-friendly of course, for now:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Many Agree With Cardi B Being Appointed Creative Director For Playboy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com