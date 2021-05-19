Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

may only be 16, but the talented and stylish teen knows how to show up and show out. The ‘Black-ish’ star was a fashion favorite on the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Cruella at the famous El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Martin stood out in a houndstooth suit and hat by Nina Ricci; styled by Jason Rembert.

Disney’s latest remake Cruella offers a fresh take on the classic 101 Dalmations, giving the one and only Cruella de Vil a rockstar makeover personified by Emma Stone. Stone, who made her first public appearance since giving birth, also opted for a Louis Vuitton pantsuit.

Other carpet notables include Law Roach and Cruella star Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Keep scrolling to get the deets on their looks.

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com