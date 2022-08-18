On Sunday, August 21st the world will be tuned into TV One to watch the world premiere of the biopic”Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story.” The biopic chronicles Sapp’s roots in Michigan, battles with drug and alcohol abuse, his marriage, and faith. Chaz Lamar Shepherd (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “The Game”) stars as Marvin Sapp with Ambre Anderson (“Power Book II” “Manifest Evil”) play’s Sapp’s wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp.
The Cast along with director Russ Parr gave the media and fans a sneak peek of the film at Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic station. Others include The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield, fellow cast member Charmin Lee (Lodena), Lisa Wu, Funny Marco, and more. See the photos below.
Marvin Sapp “Never Would Have Made It” Biopic Premiere Hits Atlanta [Photos] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Sheree Whitfield and Lisa Wu at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Sheree Whitfield at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Kri Peck at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
The cast at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Keith Neal at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Director Russ Parr at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Sheree Whitfield at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
The Cast at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
The Cast at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Phil Thornton, Willie Moore, Jr and Marvin Sapp at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Phil Thornton at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Marvin Sapp and TV One President Michelle Rice at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
The Cast at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Willie Moore Jr. at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Travis Malloy at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Ricky Dillard at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Phil Thornton and Director Russ Parr at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Nyree Wright at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Russ Parr at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Marica Chisolm at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Keyondra Locket at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Kennedy McCullough at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premier
Jasmine Burke and Erin D at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Funny Marco at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Egypt Sherrod and DJ Fadelf at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Drew Sidora and Jasmine Burke at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Chaz Lamar Shepherd at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Chaz Lamar Shepherd and Ambre Anderson at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Drew Sidorae at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Kevin Savage at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Ambre Anderson, Marvin Sapp and Chaz Lamar Shepherd at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Dawn Halfpenny at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Charmin Lee at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Drew Sidora at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
The Cast and crew at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Gary “With Da Tea” Hayes at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Funny Marco at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Ambre Anderson at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Sheree Whitfield and Lisa Wu at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Nyree Wright and Charnelle Andersonat TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Marvin Sapp at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere
Marvin Sapp at TV One’s ‘NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY’ ATL Premiere