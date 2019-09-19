Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In A Fur…And We’re Here For it!

Mary J. Blige is literally aging backward y’all!
On Wednesday (Sep. 18), the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul posted the ultimate thirst trap of herself drenched in a Yves St. Laurent fur and an animal print bathing suit. Oh, and her best accessory? Them thick thighs!
“Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall@robertector,” the 48-year-old Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram.
DAYUM Mary, don’t hurt us!
As we know, this ain’t Mary’s first ride at the rodeo serving up a trend-setting lewk!
So to celebrate her ever-evolving and sexy style, here are 20 pics of the iconic singer giving us our entire life on the ‘Gram:
