Listen Live
Style & Fashion
Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


The Powerverse assembled in NYC last night for one final turn-up with the St. Patrick and Tejada families. The cast celebrated the premiere of the final season of Power Book II: Ghost at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The beloved stars of Power Book II: GhostMary J. Blige, Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr., Woody McClain, Latoya Tonoedo, Alix Lapri, and showrunner 50 Cent posed for photos on the carpet before partying the night away.

Mary J. Blige, who played the red-headed matriarch of the Tejada family Monet, rocked the fierce character’s signature red hair with a black and white one-shoulder gown.

Last Season Of Power Book II: Ghost

Fans were shocked to learn Power Book II: Ghost, despite being one of the highest-rated shows on Starz, was ending the show after four seasons.

“I feel like there was a few other directions that we could go,” Power Book II star Michael Rainey Jr. told ABC. “At the same time, I feel like they wanted to just end it while people still cared.”

Rainey Jr., who made headlines when he reacted, on social media, to the end of Power Book II: Ghost claiming he found out the same time as everyone else. While the actor said he was taking a page out of his boss 50 Cent’s book, and only trolling, he said it is a bitter-sweet feeling.

“It’s been a long, legendary run,” the actor said in an interview on “The Breakfast Club.” “God’s timing is everything. Everything got to come to an end. I feel like it just time to step into the next chapter of my career.”

The final season of Power Book II: Ghost airs on Starz June 7. Keep scrolling for photos from the season four red carpet premiere.

Mary J. Blige, Method Man, 50 Cent And More Attend The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

We’ll certainly miss Mary J. Blige a.k.a Monet Tejada on our TV screens. Not only did she bring the fashion, she was the drama. Mary attended the premiere party rocking Monet’s firey red tresses, chunky gold jewels and a black and white one-shoulder gown.

2. Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate Source:Getty

Larenz Tate served zaddy vibes at the ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ premiere party in this mauve suit with black collared shirt.

3. Method Man

Method Man Source:Getty

Method Man looked dapper, per usual, in a powder blue suit, white collard shirt, and gray tie to celebrate the final season of the long-running show.

4. Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton Source:Getty

‘Power OG’ and mom of two, Naturi Naughton stood out in a red pant set.

5. LightSkinKeisha

LightSkinKeisha Source:Getty

LightSkinKeisha wore a sheer black, one-shoulder midi dress to the premiere with a middle part buss down.

6. Woody McClain

Woody McClain Source:Getty

Whether he’s shaking down his ops, or chasing Effie, Woody McClain always gives us a fashion moment. 

7. LaToya Tonodeo

LaToya Tonodeo Source:Getty

LaToya Tonodeo showed off her youthful beauty and shape in this black velvet dress with diamond-shaped cutout. 

8. Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. Source:Getty

Michael Rainey Jr. showed off his style in a two-piece set that also showed off his arms. 

Trending
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

2022 Comedy Laugh Fest
Entertainment

Earthquake Talks Radio + Comedy in Hilarious Interview [WATCH]

10 items
News

Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Proud Dad Cookout
Events

Come Together for an Epic Day at the Proud Dad Cookout!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close