Listen Live
News

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead [Video]

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Twin fire engines on scene

Source: Jesse Koering / Getty

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

A massive explosion at an Ohio bank has left seven people injured and one person dead.

Keep scrolling to see the video.

The explosion happened Tuesday at Chase Bank in Youngstown, Ohio. Investigators are still searching for the cause of the blast, though initial reports indicate it could be the result of a gas leak.

The unidentified casualty was a 27-year-old man who worked at the bank. His name has yet to be released. The seven injured victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them is listed as being in critical condition.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From WKYC:

Chase Bank provided the following statement in response to the news: “The JPMorgan Chase family mourns the loss of our colleague. Our hearts go out to their family as well as our injured employees, their families and others affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work with local officials to support them.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead [Video]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

2. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

3. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

4. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

5. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

6. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

7. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

8. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

9. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

10. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

Trending
National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

NY Cosmos v Atlanta Silverbacks 61 items
Celebrity News

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022

14 items
Music

All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

Columbus Commons Summer614 Concert 2024
Events

7th Annual SUMMER614 Concert

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close