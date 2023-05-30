Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Guess we can scratch any future Gangsta Grillz mixtapes featuring Meek Mill off our list of anticipated music projects. The Philadelphia rapper went off on DJ Drama following some “offhanded comments” the producer/DJ made on The Jay Hill Podcast earlier this month.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Meek Mill’s feelings were hurt when Drama said that Drake, not him, was the JAY-Z of this generation. “I feel like Meek Mill is the JAY-Z of our culture,” Hill said during the episode.

Drama wasn’t on board with that notion replying, “I think it’s Drake — one thousand percent. Drake came out in ’08. It’s 2023. He changed the sound of Hip Hop. He’s literally ran every summer.”

Meek Mill let the choppa sing in a nonsensical rant on Twitter. “Dj drama a goofy over these hoes lol he won’t speak good on me I tore him up in the a,” Meek Mill said. “I asked drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words too told him he’s a goofy… I also hit him when he tried to compare dreams and nightmares to I wanna rock AND DOWNPLAY ME … DONT LET THESE INDUSTRY LAMES USE YOU THEY DONT REALLY EVEN LIKE YOU SMH LOL.”

And as for comparing him to HOV, the “Ima Boss” rapper was not here for it, saying that he is the “Meek of his generation.”

“And I’m the meek of this generation … nothing can’t be hov he laid all this shit out for us you gotta make your own movie outchea,” he said in another tweet. “that’s that n-ggaitis who the new hov …. I respect that highly can’t be re-done … drama tryna divide and conquer a feat lol drama basically started/powered that meek and drake beef … so to see him compare us again and cut youngin off to where he can’t barely speak so much gat in his mouth lol.”

Meek also put receipts on Twitter, sharing texts between him and Drama about the Dreamchaser Records boss doing a Tiny Desk concert.

Of course, Twitter had to chime in, and they have been dragging Meek Mill, no surprise here. You can see those in the gallery below.

