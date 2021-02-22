Meet Lionel Richie’s 30-year-old girlfriend, Lisa Parigi [Photos]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6csW7dhlFa — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) February 22, 2021

Lionel Richie’s love is more than all night long, in fact, his love is a bit young.. Richie has a new lover, he’s 71 and she’s 30, love has no age.

Lisa Parigi started trending on Twitter after pictures of her and Lionel Richie went viral.

Check out photos of Richie’s boo thang, Lisa Parigi below!

