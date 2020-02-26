Urban One would like to commemorate Black History Month with our Future History Maker’s campaign, recognizing individuals from various disciplines who are dedicated to the development and mentorship of youth in Columbus. All of the honorees below have made their marks and are continuously growing each and every day. We at Urban One would like to thank all of the honorees for all of their hard work, perseverance, and positive impacts they’ve made on the Columbus area.

Meet the 2020 Future History Maker Honorees! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

1. Future History Makers 2020: Dr. Frederic Bertley Source:Radio One Digital In addition to being President and CEO of COSI, Dr. Bertley was the Senior Vice President for Science and Education at The Franklin Institute where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of initiatives supporting innovation in STEM learning, the partnership with Science Leadership Academy (SLA), The Color of Science, as well as departments and programs that capture the history and legacy of The Franklin Institute such as the Benjamin Franklin Awards Program.

2. Future History Makers 2020: Jennifer Walton Source:Radio One Digital Jennifer Walton is the Associate Vice President of Nationwide Thought Leadership Marketing. In this role she leads a team focused on strategic marketing and activation to promote and amplify the Nationwide Thought Leadership organization. Over her career at Nationwide, Jennifer has supported both the Property & Casualty insurance organization starting with her time as a leader on the Affinity/Strategic Partnerships Marketing team, as well as the Nationwide Financial organization, most recently as the AVP of Marketing, Demand Generation for Retirement Plans.

3. Future History Makers 2020: Pastor Julius Lancaster Source:Radio One Digital Pastor Julius Lancaster was born to Kenneth and Wanda Lancaster in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a recipient of a full athletic football scholarship to The University of Akron, and graduated in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications. After being raised in church, and making the decision to indulge in a life without Jesus, Pastor Julius rededicated his life to Jesus and has been aggressively advancing the Kingdom of God ever since. Pastor Julius’ heart for the lost, and desire to spread the love of Jesus is real. Pastor Julius loves the city of Columbus, and loves making a difference. Pastor Julius has been overseas to places like Africa and India, preaching and teaching the word of God. Pastor Julius has a sincere love for people. He enjoys reading, working out, and spending time with family and friends. Pastor Julius was excited to answer the call to plant I Am Church, and enjoys seeing lives transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He is married to Ashanti Lancaster, and they have three beautiful children Julianna Lancaster, King Lancaster, and Zion Lancaster.

4. Future History Makers 2020: Pastor Charles Newman Source:Radio One Digital Virginia native Reverend Newman showed signs of his calling at an early age to one day preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Gifted in his ability to lead a new generation of believers to Christ. Rev. Newman served as the Youth Pastor at Mt. Hermon. In 2018, he was installed as the Pastor of The Antioch Baptist Church of Columbus, OH. Under his leadership Antioch has continued the rich legacy of effective and relevant ministry in the city of Columbus, OH. Rev. Newman is the past president of the Ohio Baptist General Convention Youth & Young Adult Auxiliary, served as a lecturer for the Young Peoples Department of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. And is a Proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. along with many other civic and professional organizations throughout the state and on a national level.

5. Future History Makers 2020: Lolo Mychael Source:Radio One Digital LoLo is the Co-Founder and CMO of Urban Accelerator X, an Urban Entrepreneur Support Organization that recently opened its doors to assist urban entrepreneurs with education, resources and funding. She also is the founder of The Black Project, a creative agency dedicated to developing out the brand identity and marketing strategies for small urban businesses. LoLo is currently working to sphere head the advancement initiatives of minority businesses alongside the cities new Business Agenda and highlight the importance of circulating the dollar through our urban communities.

6. Future History Makers 2020: Derrick Russell Source:Radio One Digital Derrick Russell is founder and CEO of Listen Good Youth and The Linden Community & Columbus, Ohio Stop the Violence group. As a former gang leader and drug dealer and after being imprisoned, Derrick has made it his life’s mission to engage youth and young adults in positive life changing views in order to turn their lives around before it’s too late. He has started several free tutoring, mentoring, football, basketball, cheer, and gang awareness programs in Columbus Ohio in order to open the minds of young people and lead them in the right direction.

7. Future History Makers 2020: Kayla Feagin Source:Radio One Digital Kayla Feagin is a author, speaker, budget coach, an Alumni member of the Franklin University with a Masters Degree in Business Administration, a Certified Financial Educator Instructor, Founder of Inspired Youth Finance and Inspired Finances created to share financial empowerment through financial literacy.

8. Future History Makers 2020: Chris Suel Source:Radio One Digital Chris Suel, a proud Columbus native serves as the My Brother’s Keeper Program Manager for the City of Columbus, Department of Neighborhoods. As the MBK Program Manager, Suel focuses on addressing persistent opportunity gaps by young men of color. My Brother’s Keeper works rigorously to identify and eliminate barriers that hinder the success of boys and young men of color on an individual, organizational and systematic level. Suel utilizes his background with working alongside diverse communities to aid him in building collaboration with key stakeholders to improve successful outcomes for BYMOC.

9. Future History Makers 2020; Terry Johnson Source:Radio One Digital Terry Johnson Jr. is a current senior at The Ohio State University majoring in Construction Systems Management. Currently in school, he is an OSU Varsity Track & Field Athlete and doubles as the President of (RAS), a student organization that stands for ‘Redefining Athletic Standards’. Under his leadership, the organization held “Back to School Bash”, where over 700 backpacks were given to children to help them prepare for the school year. While maintaining his status as a Big Ten Champion and a scholar, he has interned for Worthington Industries, Kiewit Constructors, and Grunley Construction.

10. Future History Makers 2020: Kylie Jhream Scroggins Source:Radio One Digital Kylie Jhream Scroggins is a seven-year-old entrepreneur who has a clothing brand that emphasizes the importance of black girls. Her brand, Kylie Dreamz, is inclusive and gives representation to all little black girls who are often underrepresented. Kylie has been featured by various news outlets, including 10TV Columbus and Spectrum News 1 Ohio. More recently she was featured by Ohio History Connection. She was their February feature for their blog series celeb rating 100 years of women’s activism.

11. Future History Makers 2020: Jerome Revish Source:Radio One Digital Jerome Revish is Senior Vice President, Customer Support Services for Cardinal Health, where he has overall responsibility for the company’s customer contact centers, pricing support and Medical Field Service team. Jay provides strategic thought leadership, support and inspiration to nearly 1,700 employees. Jay has been with Cardinal Health for more than 20 years, obtaining positions of increasing responsibility in Finance, IT and Pricing

12. Future History Makers 2020: Jerry Revish Source:Radio One Digital Jerry Revish delivered the nightly news as anchor of the 5, 6 and 11 o’clock editions of 10TV News in Columbus, Ohio until his retirement on November 26, 2019. He enjoyed a 45-year radio and television broadcasting career with Dispatch Broadcast Group, in Columbus. He was the first Columbus TV journalist to report from Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf War. His work from the region won an Emmy Award for his “Desert Shield Diary.” Jerry is also the founder and Senior Pastor of Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, located in South Columbus.

13. Future History Makers 2020: Anna Marie Cua Source:Radio One Digital A native to Columbus, AnnaMarie Cua has a rich history of helping people “Embrace their authentic self.” After 18 years as a licensed cosmetologist, she opened The Beauty Box Organic Salon & Spa in Olde Towne East. Currently, it is the only full service Organic Salon in Columbus, specializing in hair, skin & nail services for all people using all organic ingredients. An artist, at heart she incorporates her degree in Fashion Design & Merchandising from Bauder College into the whole process. Presently, she is expanding her knowledge of leadership while growing The Beauty Box’ team of artists, she is always looking for incredible talent and the next best thing in the ever evolving world of natural beauty.

14. Future History Makers 2020: Keith Massey Source:Radio One Digital Keith Massey, a Columbus Native, has used sports as a vehicle to reach higher heights. After a college career on the football field and graduating from Kentucky State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications, he works at Kentucky State University as the Academic Athletic Director Assistant. With a growing passion for helping athletes on and off the field, Keith teamed up with his brother, Dominic Jones, to cofound Legacy U, an organization with a mission of developing and preparing student-athletes for college and beyond. Legacy U achieve its mission by providing comprehensive workshops through its Life Skills for College and Beyond program, athletic training, and establishing meaningful relationships that strengthen ties to the community and broadens the student-athletes’ support network.

15. Future History Makers: Terry Green Source:Radio One Digital Terry Greene is the Founder and Executive Director of Think Make Live Youth non-profit organization. Terry is also the Founder and Executive Event Coordinator for the Social Justice Awards, an award ceremony dedicated to honor outstanding social justice leadership. He is a national social justice consultant providing a hallmark experience in youth leadership opportunities, innovative civic engagement and economic development strategies.

16. Future History Makers 2020: Marlon Platt Source:Radio One Digital Marlon is the Founder of Marlon Anthony Events, LLC, an agency that specializes in creating memorable, social experiences and helping brands increase awareness through event-based marketing. He is also the Co-Owner of Our Bar & Lounge, located in Columbus, Ohio. As of January 2019, Marlon works as the Regional Director for the African American Male Wellness Initiative, which focuses on the Health & Wellness of African American Men and their families. In addition to his work, Marlon is an advocate for fitness and community service, Marlon spends a considerable amount of time helping educate people on the importance of mental and physical health as well as organizing events to help people in need.

17. Future History Makers 2020: Carlton “CJ” Churchill Source:Radio One Digital CJ Churchill is a man that has overcome many obstacles in his life. One of the most challenging was growing up as a homeless teen with his mother. After living in homeless shelters and experiencing that as a way of life to survive, CJ now devotes much of his time to helping those in need. Volunteering at various homeless shelters is a way for him to give back and help provide hope to those that need it most. Once homeless and now a successful real estate agent, CJ has used his story to create a promising future for himself.

18. Future History Makers 2020: April Sunami Source:Radio One Digital April Sunami is a professional visual artist primarily focusing on mixed-media painting and installation. She earned her Master of Arts Degree in Art History from Ohio University and her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Ohio State University. Sunami is also an award-winning installation artist through the 2012 Columbus Art Pop-Up Project sponsored by the Greater Columbus Arts Council. Her work includes the creation of paintings that place black women at the forefront of her work. She feels that it proclaims her personal identity and provides a different lens for the social perception of black women.

19. Future History Makers 2020: Katanya Ingram Source:Radio One Digital Kantanya Ingram is a street performer who has made her mark through performing at gallery hops since 2009. Ingram performed at her first Hop with the Flytown Soul Band, which she found out about through Craigslist. She loves being herself in the hop set up because it’s very free and she loves to make people move to the music they love. She loves the appreciation they have for recognizing art and singing for strangers.

20. Future History Makers 2020: Lisa McLymont Source:Radio One Digital Lisa McLymont is a multi-media sculptor who has called Columbus her home since the age of ten. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Design through the Department of Design and Visual Communications. McLymont’s career as a multi-disciplinary artist includes forays into sculpture, metal-work, jewelry design, drawing and painting. Her ongoing series – The Universe Tribe – is focused on identity and inspired by the powerful style of protest posters, the movement of the seasons, and the soft mystery of artists Georgia O’Keefe and Susan Seddon Boulet, from whom she draws inspiration.

21. Future History Makers 2020: Bryan Christopher Moss Source:Radio One Digital Bryan Christopher Moss is a painter, muralist, illustrator, educator and creative director, raisedand working in Columbus, Ohio. Working as a professional artist for the past 20 years, Moss is a self-taught artist who focuses on pushing his artistic limits. Bryan has created artwork and concepts for local and national companies including Easton Town Center, White Castle, Sprite and Marvel Comics. He also teaches comics and illustration at Columbus College of Art and Design, Columbus Museum of Art and Picassos Art Studio.