Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

Published on January 21, 2026
Source: @whytefolkz901 / Instagram

Memphis legend Whyte Folkz has died following a car accident, according to sources.

The outlet confirmed that the multi-talented influencer passed away after being involved in a motorcycle accident in a suburb of Memphis. Before the confirmation, rumors had circulated online regarding his condition, but it has now confirmed that he passed away in a tragic accident. Jimmy McMahan, also known as “Whyte Folkz” built a strong following through his comedy skits, ventures into music, and his well-respected presence in Memphis.

Known for his humor and his raw energy, he became a figure online and in the city’s entertainment scene.

The Memphis comedian’s family put out a statement through his GoFundMe regarding his death:

“Tonight, January 19, 2026, our family experienced an unimaginable loss. My brother, Whitefolkz, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. He was taken from us far too soon, and our hearts are broken. Whitefolkz was more than a brother—he was a son, a friend, and a light to everyone who knew him. His laughter, loyalty, and love will never be forgotten. He lived with passion and left a lasting impression on all our lives.”

Also adding that they appreciate the support they have been given during this tough time, “We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness we’ve already received. Thank you for helping us honor Whitefolkz and keep his memory alive.”

More details surrounding the accident have not yet publicly released.

