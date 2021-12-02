HomeArts & Entertainment

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Were The Sexiest Couple At The ‘Harlem’ Premiere In NYC

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 01, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty


Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are officially the sexiest couple. The duo, who solidified their relationship on social media just a few weeks ago, attended the Harlem premiere in NYC and served us up some sexy PDA while celebrating the launch of the show.

Lepley stars in the new Prime Video series starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai and Jasmine Guy; created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver.

The entire cast gathered at The AMC Magic Johnson Theater in New York City for an extravagant red carpet and premiere party. In an un related clip, Miracle and Tyler give us a glimpse into their bedroom with a steamy video of them grinding on each other during a hosting engagement.

Check out the couple and the rest of the cast at the premiere, below:

Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Were The Sexiest Couple At The ‘Harlem’ Premiere In NYC  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts Source:Getty

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City.

2. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

Meagan Good attends Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City.

3. Grace Byers and Meagan Good

Grace Byers and Meagan Good Source:Getty

Grace Byers, Meagan Good attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

4. Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Meagan Good

Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Meagan Good Source:Getty

Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Meagan Good attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

5. Jasmine Guy

Jasmine Guy Source:Getty

Jasmine Guy attends Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

6. Robert Ri’chard and Meagan Good

Robert Ri'chard and Meagan Good Source:Getty

Robert Ri’chard and Meagan Good attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City.

7. Jasmine Guy and Trai Byer

Jasmine Guy and Trai Byer Source:Getty

Jasmine Guy and Trai Byers attend Prime Video’s “Harlem” After Party at Harlem Parish on December 01, 2021 in New York City. 

