‘Model Of The Year’ Adut Akech Is The Epitome Of Beauty, Grace And Style

Nineteen-year-old model is Adut Akech is ending 2019 with a bang.

On Monday evening, the South-Sudanese Australian beauty brought home the top honor of “Model of The Year” at the British Fashion Awards.

According to the Award’s voting panel, the award goes to models that “recogniz[e] the global impact of a model, irrespective of gender, who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry. With an influence that transcends the catwalk, the Model of The Year has made an outstanding contribution to the industry, garnering numerous editorial and advertising campaigns throughout the year.”

Looking at Adut’s illustrious career this past year, the teenager deserves all the accolades. Not only did she walk dozens of runways from the likes of Versace and Givenchy, but she also appeared on five Vogue covers in one month, including British Vogue’s September 2019 issue. That, and over the summer she was named the face of Valentino’s “Born in Roma” fragrance.

After receiving a standing ovation, Adut thanked the council, but also pointed out to the London crowd that her historic win carried a lot of weight, The Independent reported.

“It is important for all of us to remember that someone like me winning this award is a rarity,” she said wowing in an emerald green Valentino gown.

In addition, she dedicated her award to all the young people out there who have a dream but fear it may be too big.

“This is for the young women and men who found representation and validation in my work. I want them to never be afraid of dreaming big like I once did,” adding, “To them, I say this: Whatever it is you want to do, whether it’s modeling or acting or medicine, you should never doubt yourself.

She concluded, “Don’t let the world convince you that it is not possible.”

Behind the scenes, supermodel and mentor Naomi Cambell embraced Adut, congratulating her on this amazing accomplishment.

Adut later took to social media to celebrate:

“2019 “MODEL OF THE YEAR” Meet the south Sudanese refugee who comes from nothing, who become your 2019 “Model of The Year” last night at the BFA

I FUCKING DID IT!!!,” she captioned in a photo of herself from that night.

If you know anything about Adut, who was a refugee at the age of 7, it’s that she isn’t afraid to speak out on issues of race, representation, and ignorance in the fashion industry. She made headlines earlier this year when she called out an Australian magazine for getting her mixed up with another Black model.

You better tell them!

So to celebrate this beauty of Adut’s melanin, her grace on the runway, her amazing street style and her inner and outer strength, here are 20 times she proved why she isn’t just Model of The Year, but Sista of The Year too!

