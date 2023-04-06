Momma Dee Throws Lavish Funeral for Her Dog Tyler

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star and mother to rapper Scrappy, Momma Dee recently shared on her Instagram account that her beloved dog Tyler passed away.

Tyler was 13 years old and was given a homegoing service at a church with all of the amenities you would have for your beloved family member. The service included a eulogy, a time for loved ones to share thoughts, a Dogbituary, a dogasket, and pawflowers.

Momma Dee even live-streamed the entire service. In the video, you see Momma Dee saying “Today is the day that the Lord has made, today we are funeralizing my dog Tyler. We’re going live.” Guest wore black, red, and white and Tyler was even dressed up in the same colors all matching the dogasket.

The entire service was officiated by Reverend Adrian Williams with the entire series taking just over an hour. See the service for Tyler and more below