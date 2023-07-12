More Than 250 Stolen Vehicles In 3 Months in Ohio City

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Euclid police say the recent rise in stolen vehicles has reached epidemic levels.

FOX 8 reports that more than 250 stolen vehicles have been reported to Euclid police in the last three months. Meanwhile, Cleveland officers say that auto thefts have increased by 95% over last year.

From FOX 8:

Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek said he believes a shooting in a Collinwood neighborhood Sunday afternoon is linked to the stolen vehicles. Polensek said two groups of teenagers shot at each other from two allegedly stolen cars. Over 60 shell casings were found and a passenger in one of the cars, a 17-year-old, was killed.

The rise in stolen vehicles has also led to more violent crimes.

At this time there’s no word out on what can be done to curb this rising problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

