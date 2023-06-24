Moriah Mills Appears To Get Tattoo Of Zion Williamson’s Name, Twitter Reacts To Latest Unhinged Act

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The adult film star is no longer tweeting Zion Williamson about explicit sexual details and why the New Orleans Pelicans should trade him, but instead decided to show some love.

She went entirely too far (again) and appeared to get a tattoo of Williamson’s name.

Mills has taken her talents to TikTok and posted a video of herself at a tattoo parlor. The 10-second clip shows Mills getting a stencil of his first name placed on her left cheek in a script. After the temporary ink takes, the artist takes to Mills’ cheek with the tattoo gun before the shot changes to her lying down in the shop shaking her butt.

“Tat my name on you, girl, so I know it’s real,” can be heard playing in the background from Rick Ross and Drake’s 2011 hit “Free Spirit.”

The tattoo gun is never seen actually touching her face, so it’s likely that the whole video could be fake. However, Mills going through with the possible spoof is just as unsettling.

Mills has steadily been harassing Williamson for weeks after he announced he was having a child with another woman he was dating. The porn star took offense and immediately began airing out his laundry, including that he planned to move her to New Orleans.

“I don’t have a girlfriend, but if I moved you to New Orleans, would you be like my official [redacted],” read the screenshots from his Snapchat messages. “Just asking so ik how to go about the situation with respect. When you move, how much do you expect me to pay you a month, but I’m super excited.”

She even attacked his constant battle to stay in shape and his child’s mother.

“I motivated u to get back in shape I let you f-ck me all kinds of ways and film me on your phone @Zionwilliamson and you impregnate a low budget pornstar dna test or I’m done !!!!!!!” she tweeted. “I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night.”

Her account was eventually suspended after threatening to leak his sex tape, so now everyone’s timeline is a bit more peaceful.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Mills’ tattoo stunt below.

Moriah Mills Appears To Get Tattoo Of Zion Williamson’s Name, Twitter Reacts To Latest Unhinged Act was originally published on cassiuslife.com