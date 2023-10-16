Motherhood Don’t Stop Their Hits: A Gallery of Successful Rap Moms

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sexyy Red announced her pregnancy last week with a photo of her and artist SZA posing with her protruding baby bump. Some fans believe this will affect the success of her career as she begins touring for the first time, but several other female MCs prove there’s room for career growth and motherhood. Check out a gallery of our favorite women rappers with kids inside.

Sexyy Red quickly became a viral sensation and has since gotten a stamp of approval from artists like Drake. She announced her Fall tour back in August 2023, and just last week, she revealed she’s expecting another child. The “Hellcats SRTS” rapper has previously shared that she has a son in both her songs and in interviews. In an interview with Complex, Red also shared that she hopes her career will result in building a better life for her family.

The St. Louis artist has already kept that promise to herself, quickly rising to fame. Recently, it hasn’t just been about the music as a sex tape was released without her consent. This may not have been the press Sexyy Red would have hoped for, but it has certainly kept the congregation chatting about her.

Some fans believe her pregnancy will interfere with the success of her career. While others aren’t concerned, considering other successful female MCs like Cardi B, City Girls’ Caresha, Rico Nasty, Chrisean, Lola Monroe and more have continued working while enjoying motherhood.

Check out a gallery of our favorite women rappers with children below:

