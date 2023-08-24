Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces ‘Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Tour, Social Media Reacts

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday (August 22)announced she is going on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her landmark album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour is a 17-date engagement that kicks off September 8 in Minneapolis, MN at Mystic Lake and will hit cities including Newark, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles before wrapping up November 9 in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena. As an added bonus, the Fugees will reunite for their first long-delayed tour in years as co-headliners all US and Canadian dates.

Besides the Fugees classics, Ms. Hill be performing her debut album in its entirety. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” said Ms. Hill in a statement. “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

While fans are surely excited to see hil perform her certified classic in person, social media, per usual, has its fair share of jokes, and concern, about Hill’s now well-documented and infamous penchant for tardiness when it comes to performing. Hey, we’re just the messenger—see the reactions in the gallery. You know you’re still copping tickets (see the full routing below).

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces ‘Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Tour, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com