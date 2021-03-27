LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

NAACP Image Awards aired Saturday, March 27th, with Anthony Anderson hosting his second Image Awards.

Even though this was a virtual event, many didn’t miss the moment to be dressed and looking too good. From Regina King to Jurnee Smollett showed us they still are taking home best dressed. It only makes you miss being outside even more.

NAACP Image Awards 2021 Dressed And Virtually Slaying was originally published on foxync.com

1. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Actress/director Regina King gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by James Anthony via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,looking at camera,actress,california,city of los angeles,film director,preparation,regina king,naacp,52nd naacp image awards

2. 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Winners Press Conference Source:Getty UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – MARCH 27: In this screengrab, Regé-Jean Page, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 in Various Cities. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,television show,smiling,talking,winning,press conference,best actor,video still,rege-jean page,52nd naacp image awards

3. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Actress Brandee Evans gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The 52nd NAACP Image Awards ceremony airs on March 27, 2021. (Photo by Kelly Balch/East 2 West Collective via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,actress,california,city of los angeles,preparation,naacp,52nd naacp image awards

4. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Experience Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Marsai Martin gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The week-long virtual experience kicked off on March 22. (Photo by Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,california,city of los angeles,preparation,three quarter length,marsai martin,forevermark,52nd naacp image awards

5. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Experience Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: J.B. Smoove gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience on March 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The week-long virtual experience kicked off on March 22. (Photo by J.B. Smoove via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,preparation,three quarter length,j.b. smoove

6. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jurnee Smollett gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,preparation,naacp,jurnee smollett,alexandre vauthier,cathy waterman,52nd naacp image awards

7. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Folake Olowofoyeku gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Vespa Pictures/via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,preparation,naacp,52nd naacp image awards

8. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Experience Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Presenters Retta and Reno Wilson get ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience on March 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The week-long virtual experience kicked off on March 22. (Photo by Ken Paves/Herring PR via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,two people,preparation,retta – actress

9. 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty UNSPECIFIED – MARCH 27: In this screengrab, (L-R) presenters Cynthia Erivo and Andra Day speak during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. (Photo by NAACP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,topix,talking,naacp,presenter,video still,andra day,cynthia erivo,52nd naacp image awards

10. 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Winners Press Conference Source:Getty UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – MARCH 27: In this screengrab, Issa Rae, winner of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 in Various Cities. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,topix,television show,talking,humor,winning,press conference,best actress,issa rae,video still,52nd naacp image awards

11. 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty UNSPECIFIED – MARCH 27: In this screengrab, Samuel L. Jackson presents the Outstanding Motion Picture Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. (Photo by NAACP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,samuel l. jackson,naacp,video still,52nd naacp image awards

12. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan get ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kelly Balch/East 2 West Collective via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,city of los angeles,preparation,naacp,52nd naacp image awards

13. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Experience Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Presenter Reno Wilson gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience on March 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The week-long virtual experience kicked off on March 22. (Photo by Warren Alfie Baker/Herring PR via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,blue,california,city of los angeles,well-dressed,preparation,suit,shoe,sports shoe,full suit,sweater,presenter,white shoe,blue suit,white color

14. 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty UNSPECIFIED – MARCH 27: In this screengrab, host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. (Photo by NAACP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,topix,talking,naacp,anthony anderson,video still,52nd naacp image awards

15. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Experience Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Presenter Retta gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience on March 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The week-long virtual experience kicked off on March 22. (Photo by Ken Paves/Herring PR via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,smiling,california,city of los angeles,preparation,retta – actress