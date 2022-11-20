11 Pictures of Tenoch Huerta That Shows How Sexy He is

Tenoch Huerta has shown to be one of the breakout stars of the new hit Marvel movie ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ with his role as a king of an underwater world, Namour.
We won’t spoil any of the movie for you but we will say despite Huerta playing a villain, women have been thirsty for him after seeing the movie. So thirsty that women have now been posting TikToks and memes about how fine he is.
So in case you’ve seen the movie and can’t get enough of Huerta, or maybe you haven’t seen the film yet we’ve gathered 11 pictures of Tenoch Huerta that show just how sexy he is….. You’re welcome!
1.
2.
3. Disney Presents Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 09: Tenoch Huerta speaks during the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Red Carpet in Mexico City at Plaza Satelite on November 09, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.
4. Lupita Nyongo and Tenoch Huerta Dance During Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fan Event
STATE OF MEXICO, MEXICO . NOVEMBER 9: Lupita Nyongo and Tenoch Huerta dance during the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fan Event at Plaza Satelite. On November 9, 2022 in State of Mexico, Mexico.