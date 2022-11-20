11 Pictures of Tenoch Huerta That Shows How Sexy He is

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Tenoch Huerta has shown to be one of the breakout stars of the new hit Marvel movie ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ with his role as a king of an underwater world, Namour.

We won’t spoil any of the movie for you but we will say despite Huerta playing a villain, women have been thirsty for him after seeing the movie. So thirsty that women have now been posting TikToks and memes about how fine he is.

So in case you’ve seen the movie and can’t get enough of Huerta, or maybe you haven’t seen the film yet we’ve gathered 11 pictures of Tenoch Huerta that show just how sexy he is….. You’re welcome!

