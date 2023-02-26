Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For some odd reason, Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn and former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Tommie Lee decided to settle whatever “beef” they had in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday night in London’s 02 Arena.

Somehow the two spicy reality stars best known for causing a stir on their respective shows were the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather exhibition boxing match.

If you were one of the many suckers who paid $30 to witness this spectacle of a boxing match sponsored by the Zeus Network, the home of the most ratchet television shows ever created, you saw a mess disguised as a boxing match.

The overhyped match between the two women didn’t last 10 minutes, with Nunn beating the breaks out of an outmatched Lee from the opening bell.

It all ended when Lee, who was out of shape and didn’t bother to train for the fight, collapsed to the mat, signaling she had had enough.

The Real Action Happened Before The Fight

This fight wasn’t even worth your time. The only fireworks provided were all the shenanigans leading up to the match.

Before the event, Tommie Lee was involved in an incident related to her disrespecting Chris Brown and his son. According to Nunn, Lee tried approaching the singer’s son backstage at his concert.

Lee did offer an “apology” for her behavior during the press conference for the boxing match.

Twitter users have been sharing their thoughts about the “fight” between Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee. You can see them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Zac Goodwin – PA Images / Getty

Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com