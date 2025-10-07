Listen Live
Food & Drink

National Taco Day: 8 Spots in Cbus for The Best Tacos

Published on October 7, 2025

The first Tuesday of October marks National Taco Day and honestly, do we ever need an excuse to grab tacos?

MORE: Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination

We’ve got classic street-style favorites to creative fusion twists; Columbus’s taco scene never disappoints. For the people out there craving carne asada, birria, something a little different, or you just here for margaritas — we’ve rounded up 8 of the best spots serving up some of the most fire tacos in the city.

Ready to find your next go-to taco spot? Here are our picks for where to celebrate National Taco Day in real 614 fashion.

National Taco Day: 8 Spots in Cbus for The Best Tacos  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

1. AJ’s Tacos

2. Los Guachos

3. Taqueria Guadalajara

4. Torchy’s Tacos

5. Sonora Bites

6. Local Cantina

7. Dos Hermanos

8. Los Agavez Taqueria

